Buddha's Relics Evoke Devotion at Vietnam's Thanh Tam Pagoda

In a display of deep spiritual devotion, more than one lakh devotees have thronged the Thanh Tam Pagoda in Ho Chi Minh City's Binh Chanh District to pay respects to the Sacred Relics of Lord Buddha. These relics were brought to Vietnam from India by a delegation led by Union Minister Kiren Rijiju and Andhra Pradesh Minister Kandula Durgesh, according to the Ministry of Culture.

The relics, including a portion of the skull bone of Lord Buddha, discovered in 1898 by British archaeologist William Claxton Peppe near the India-Nepal border, are housed in a gold-plated stupa. The continuous flow of visitors and a line stretching three kilometers underscore the profound impact of these relics on the Vietnamese populace.

Arriving from India aboard an Airforce aircraft on May 2, 2025, the relics are under stringent security measures, reflecting their significance. They will remain in Vietnam until May 21 as part of the UN Day of Vesak celebrations, touring prominent Buddhist sites to foster deeper cultural connections between the nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)