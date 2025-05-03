Goa CM Orders Probe into Shirgaon Stampede, Transfers Key Officers

A high-level meeting chaired by Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday resulted in the decision to initiate a magisterial inquiry into the Shirgaon stampede. In the wake of the tragedy, where six people lost their lives and over 50 were injured at the Lairai Devi temple, significant administrative reshuffles have been enacted to facilitate an impartial investigation.

Speaking to the media, Chief Minister Sawant announced the transfer of four key officers, including SP North and Collector North, to guarantee a fair probe. A magisterial committee led by the Revenue Secretary has been formed, tasked with submitting a report within 48 hours. The government responded swiftly with financial aid, offering Rs 10 lakh to families of the deceased and Rs 1 lakh to seriously injured individuals.

Further underlining the gravity of the situation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences to the bereaved families and concern for the injured. Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai also conveyed his sympathies and cut short an official trip to ensure support is extended to those affected. Meanwhile, Health Minister Vishwajit Rane reported that 74 individuals had received medical care, and ongoing consultations aim to enhance the healthcare response for survivors.

