Left Menu

Goa CM Orders Probe into Shirgaon Stampede, Transfers Key Officers

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has directed a magisterial inquiry into the Shirgaon stampede, which resulted in six deaths and injuries to over 50 people. Financial aid has been provided to the affected families, and key officers have been transferred to ensure a fair investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-05-2025 22:59 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 22:59 IST
Goa CM Orders Probe into Shirgaon Stampede, Transfers Key Officers
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A high-level meeting chaired by Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday resulted in the decision to initiate a magisterial inquiry into the Shirgaon stampede. In the wake of the tragedy, where six people lost their lives and over 50 were injured at the Lairai Devi temple, significant administrative reshuffles have been enacted to facilitate an impartial investigation.

Speaking to the media, Chief Minister Sawant announced the transfer of four key officers, including SP North and Collector North, to guarantee a fair probe. A magisterial committee led by the Revenue Secretary has been formed, tasked with submitting a report within 48 hours. The government responded swiftly with financial aid, offering Rs 10 lakh to families of the deceased and Rs 1 lakh to seriously injured individuals.

Further underlining the gravity of the situation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences to the bereaved families and concern for the injured. Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai also conveyed his sympathies and cut short an official trip to ensure support is extended to those affected. Meanwhile, Health Minister Vishwajit Rane reported that 74 individuals had received medical care, and ongoing consultations aim to enhance the healthcare response for survivors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

 United States
2
Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

 India
3
Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

 United States
4
Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

 Chile

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mental health AI research often fails to report informed consent

Banks embrace GenAI, but security threats and bias risks loom

Lightweight LLMs power autonomous cyber defense in IoT networks

AI in education must think deeper: New framework merges pedagogy, linguistics, and ethics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025