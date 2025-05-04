DRDO's Stratosphere Success: Maiden Flight-Trial Breakthrough

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has announced the successful completion of its inaugural flight-trials of a stratospheric airship platform, launched from Sheopur in Madhya Pradesh. The airship, developed by the Aerial Delivery Research and Development Establishment in Agra, ascended to an altitude of approximately 17 kilometers, carrying an instrumental payload.

Official reports indicate that data collected from the onboard sensors will be instrumental in creating high-fidelity simulation models for future high-altitude airship missions. During the flight, systems for envelope pressure control and emergency deflation were tested for performance. The airship was recovered after a 62-minute flight for further examination.

India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh applauded DRDO for this significant achievement, emphasizing that this system will vastly enhance India's capabilities in earth observation, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance. This success positions India among a select group of nations with such indigenous technology. DRDO Chairman Dr. Samir V Kamat lauded the team for reaching this milestone in developing long-endurance, high-altitude aerial platforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)