Tragedy in South Sulawesi: ATR 42-500 Surveillance Plane Crash

Indonesian authorities announced on Sunday that they located the remains of a fisheries surveillance plane in South Sulawesi. The ATR 42-500 turboprop, operated by Indonesia Air Transport, disappeared on Saturday over a fog-covered mountain with seven crew and three passengers aboard.

The aircraft, chartered by the Marine Affairs and Fisheries Ministry, was conducting surveillance when it lost communication near Maros, en route to Makassar from Yogyakarta. Search teams have discovered debris scattered across Mount Bulusaraung, where the dense fog and rugged terrain challenged recovery efforts.

The cause of the crash is still unknown. Early investigations indicate a controlled flight into terrain. While a technical issue was noted before the flight, the plane was deemed airworthy. This incident marks Indonesia's first fatal ATR 42 crash in over a decade, recalling the 2015 tragedy in Papua.