Chhattisgarh Implements Landmark Reforms in Land Registration

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai announced new reforms to streamline land registration, enhancing transparency and preventing fraud. Key measures include Aadhaar linkage for buyers and sellers. CM Sai also supported anti-naxal operations in Karragutta Hills after meeting victims of naxal violence, dismissing calls to halt the operation.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Chhattisgarh's Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai declared a set of ten new reforms aimed at simplifying the land registration process, striving to enhance efficiency and transparency. The reforms, including mandatory Aadhaar linkage for both buyers and sellers, are intended to curb fraudulent activities in land dealings.

Addressing reporters, CM Sai emphasized the critical change brought by these reforms, stating that the integration of Aadhaar will avert the sale of land by imposters. Previously, individuals faced numerous challenges during registration, but these changes will allow for simultaneous enrollment and registration.

In a separate development, CM Sai met with victims of naxal violence. The meeting underscored the victims' plea to continue the anti-naxal operations in the Karragutta Hills bordering Chhattisgarh and Telangana, despite some institutions pushing for a halt. CM Sai voiced concerns, highlighting that those opposing the operations have not engaged with the victims.

