NEET Aspirant's Tragic Demise in Kota
A young NEET aspirant allegedly took her own life in Kota, prompting an investigation. The incident occurred just before the highly anticipated exam, raising concerns about student pressures.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-05-2025 09:57 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 09:57 IST
- Country:
- India
A tragic incident unfolded in Kota as a young student, preparing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), allegedly died by suicide, according to local officials.
Station House Officer (SHO) Arvind Bhardwaj revealed that the student took her life by hanging herself on the eve of the crucial examination.
Authorities have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the tragic event, as pressure mounts over student well-being. (ANI)
(With inputs from agencies.)
