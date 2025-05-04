NEET Aspirant's Tragic Demise in Kota

A tragic incident unfolded in Kota as a young student, preparing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), allegedly died by suicide, according to local officials.

Station House Officer (SHO) Arvind Bhardwaj revealed that the student took her life by hanging herself on the eve of the crucial examination.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the tragic event, as pressure mounts over student well-being. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)