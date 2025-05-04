NHRC Demands Action: Bhopal Assault Case Sparks Investigation

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has raised serious concerns over a disturbing case in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, involving allegations of sexual assault and blackmail against several female students. An investigation by the National Commission for Women revealed shocking claims of sedated assaults and forced conversions.

NHRC member Priyank Kanoongo highlighted delays in police response, noting three initial complainants soon increased to seven as more victims came forward. The crimes allegedly targeted orphaned students with video evidence used for blackmailing. Authorities are seeking an action report from Bhopal Police to address these lapses.

Amidst growing public outrage, the NHRC is dispatching a team to investigate while the police have arrested several accused, including the primary suspect. Special Investigation Teams have been set up to uncover the full extent of this situation and ensure victim protection and rehabilitation.

(With inputs from agencies.)