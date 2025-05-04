Left Menu

NHRC Demands Action: Bhopal Assault Case Sparks Investigation

The NHRC has requested a report from Bhopal Police on a case involving alleged sexual assaults, blackmail, and forced conversions of female students. Initial reports suggest victims were targeted due to their orphan status, with the commission indicating potential delays in police responses. An investigation is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-05-2025 09:58 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 09:58 IST
National Human Rights Commission member Priyank Kanoongo (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has raised serious concerns over a disturbing case in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, involving allegations of sexual assault and blackmail against several female students. An investigation by the National Commission for Women revealed shocking claims of sedated assaults and forced conversions.

NHRC member Priyank Kanoongo highlighted delays in police response, noting three initial complainants soon increased to seven as more victims came forward. The crimes allegedly targeted orphaned students with video evidence used for blackmailing. Authorities are seeking an action report from Bhopal Police to address these lapses.

Amidst growing public outrage, the NHRC is dispatching a team to investigate while the police have arrested several accused, including the primary suspect. Special Investigation Teams have been set up to uncover the full extent of this situation and ensure victim protection and rehabilitation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

