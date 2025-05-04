Heightened Security Measures in Wake of Regional Tensions at New Jalpaiguri Station

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) at New Jalpaiguri Railway Station in West Bengal has significantly increased security measures following the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, and amid rising regional tensions. In response, officials have implemented enhanced surveillance techniques, including regular platform and track inspections, around-the-clock joint patrolling, and the deployment of specialized units such as dog squads and Bomb Detection Squads (BDS).

Mukesh Kumar Rajak, an RPF Post Commander at New Jalpaiguri Junction, explained that the station, a major transit point and tourist attraction, warranted these security upgrades. "Joint track patrolling and continuous station checks are being conducted," he stated. "We've deployed dog squads and BDS while making regular announcements to maintain vigilance." He emphasized the importance of rapid response to any suspicious activities, ensuring thorough verifications and legal actions when necessary.

Further to these local measures, the RPF of Northeast Frontier Railway, in alliance with the Government Railway Police and the Border Security Force, has engaged in joint patrols in the sensitive zones near the India-Bangladesh border. These coordinated efforts aim to bolster border security and prevent any adverse incidents near the railway tracks adjoining international boundaries. Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, Chief Public Relations Officer of Northeast Frontier Railway, noted that these collaborative operations included a substantial security assessment at Assam's Badarpur railway station in the Lumding Division, underscoring the inter-agency commitment to safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)