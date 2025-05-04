Indian Army Bolsters Air Defence with Advanced Igla-S Missiles Amid Pakistan Tensions

In a significant reinforcement of its defence capabilities amid ongoing tensions with Pakistan, the Indian Army has received new supplies of Igla-S missiles, sources reveal. These Russian-origin missiles are part of a broader procurement strategy, focusing on enhancing the army's air defence systems.

The Very Short Range Air Defence Systems (VSHORADS), crucial for border security, were acquired under an emergency procurement agreement authorized by the Indian government. The newly arrived Igla-S missiles aim to counter aerial threats such as enemy aircraft, helicopters, and drones, particularly along the western borders.

The contract, valued at approximately Rs 260 crore, is poised to strengthen the air defence units in forward areas. Parallel efforts by the Indian Air Force align with these initiatives, focusing on similar infrared-based missile systems. With an eye on technological advancements, the army is also seeking newer laser-based VSHORADS to further bolster its defence inventory.

(With inputs from agencies.)