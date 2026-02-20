Europe's Defense Titans Unite: LEAP Into the Future of Military Drones

Europe's five largest defense powers are poised to unveil a strategic plan aimed at investing in military drones, reflecting a broader push to fortify the defense industry amid Moscow's advances in Ukraine and perceived wavering U.S. support for NATO.

A classified document, corroborated by a Polish defense ministry insider and seen by Reuters, reveals the consortium's focus on crafting autonomous drones. Insights from the Ukraine conflict emphasize the potential of such drones as cost-effective substitutes for premium air-defense systems — a lesson eagerly absorbed by Europe's allies of Kyiv.

The coalition, composed of defense ministers from France, Germany, Italy, Poland, and Britain, converges in Krakow, Poland. This assembly underscores a unified front in bolstering European defense infrastructure, responding decisively to changing geopolitical dynamics and NATO-related apprehensions.

