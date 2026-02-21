Left Menu

Ukrainian Drones Strike Russian Missile Plant

An attack by Ukrainian drones has resulted in damage and injuries at a site in Russia's Udmurtia region, according to the region's governor. The unofficial Ukrainian source, Realna Viyna, claims the target was a missile manufacturing plant in Votkinsk, with images purportedly showing the impact of the strike.

Governor

In a recent development, the governor of Russia's Udmurtia region reported damages following an attack by Ukrainian drones. The early Saturday strike led to injuries, indicating escalating tensions in the area.

Alexander Brechalov, the local governor, revealed in a Telegram video that the attacked site suffered significant damage and injuries were reported. The incident highlights growing conflicts between regions.

Unofficial Ukrainian site Realna Viyna claimed responsibility, stating that the strike targeted a missile manufacturing plant in Votkinsk, over 1400 km away from Ukraine, sharing pictures that purportedly show the strike's aftermath.

(With inputs from agencies.)

