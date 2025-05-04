Tragic Road Accidents Claim Five Lives in Andhra Pradesh

In a devastating series of events on Sunday, five individuals lost their lives in separate road accidents near Koppolu, close to Ongole, in the Prakasam district of Andhra Pradesh. A lorry carrying a load of eggs overturned near KIMS Hospital, resulting in the deaths of two people. This tragic accident set off a chain reaction causing another vehicle to come to a halt.

In the subsequent collision, a car traveling from Guntur to Tirupati was hit from behind by another lorry. The impact was severe, mangling the car and tragically killing three passengers: Pavani, Chandrasekhar, and Venkateswarlu, all members of the same family.

In total, five fatalities were reported from these accidents, with an additional four individuals sustaining injuries. Authorities have reported that the condition of three among the injured remains critical, and they are currently receiving medical treatment. Further details regarding the incidents are awaited as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)