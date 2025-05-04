Left Menu

Tragic Road Accidents Claim Five Lives in Andhra Pradesh

In Prakasam district, Andhra Pradesh, separate road accidents on Sunday resulted in five fatalities. A lorry overturned near KIMS Hospital, leading to a deadly chain reaction. Tragically, members of the same family traveling from Guntur to Tirupati were among the victims. Investigations continue into these tragic incidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-05-2025 15:13 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 15:13 IST
Tragic Road Accidents Claim Five Lives in Andhra Pradesh
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a devastating series of events on Sunday, five individuals lost their lives in separate road accidents near Koppolu, close to Ongole, in the Prakasam district of Andhra Pradesh. A lorry carrying a load of eggs overturned near KIMS Hospital, resulting in the deaths of two people. This tragic accident set off a chain reaction causing another vehicle to come to a halt.

In the subsequent collision, a car traveling from Guntur to Tirupati was hit from behind by another lorry. The impact was severe, mangling the car and tragically killing three passengers: Pavani, Chandrasekhar, and Venkateswarlu, all members of the same family.

In total, five fatalities were reported from these accidents, with an additional four individuals sustaining injuries. Authorities have reported that the condition of three among the injured remains critical, and they are currently receiving medical treatment. Further details regarding the incidents are awaited as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

 United States
2
Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

 Global
3
Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

 Global
4
Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Informal Settlements: Community-Led Climate Action for Urban Resilience

Beyond the Average: How Aggregated Data Distorts Small Area Poverty Estimates

Transforming Uzbekistan’s Health System: A Roadmap to Universal Coverage by 2030

The Real Price of Care: Inside Brazil’s PADIN Home Visiting Program Cost Structure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025