Two Killed in Tragic Collapse at Jharkhand Hospital

Jharkhand's Health Minister, Irfan Ansari, expressed deep sorrow over the tragic incident at Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hospital where two individuals lost their lives following the collapse of a deteriorated building's roof. Three people were trapped, yet authorities successfully rescued 12 from the rubble.

In compliance with Chief Minister Hemant Soren's directives, Ansari rushed to the incident site despite the late hour, to oversee rescue efforts and assess the situation. The Minister clarified that it was the roof that fell and not the entire building, resulting in the unfortunate deaths of two individuals, including one with disabilities.

At the accident scene, Ansari encountered obstacles, including attempts by BJP affiliates to restrict his access to certain areas like the cabin for unclaimed bodies. Despite this, the government allocated Rs 5 lakh compensation to the deceased's families and Rs 50,000 to those injured, amid criticism from opposition groups. Ansari reiterated the administration's immediate response and urged for constructive dialogue rather than unnecessary politicization.

