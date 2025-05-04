Gujarat Tightens the Noose on Illegal Infiltrators Amid National Security Ramp-Up

Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi has declared an intensive crackdown on illegal infiltrators within the state, following high-level security directives prompted by the recent Pahalgam terror attack. In a coordinated response, the Gujarat Police have amplified operations to identify and deport individuals residing illegally.

Addressing media personnel, Sanghavi emphasized swift action taken post-Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) decisions, stating, 'We convened a high-level meeting to launch efforts against illegal infiltrators statewide, further ensuring justice against those providing them shelter. Recent operations resulted in 72 arrests, with 48 Bangladeshis already deported.'

Highlighting the firm stance against unlawful activities, he pointed to actions in Chandola Talav, where residents allegedly supported illegal immigrants. On a national scale, decisive measures continue as Prime Minister Modi, alongside top military and security officials, reassesses India's robust anti-terror strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)