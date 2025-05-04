Delhi Launches MedLEaPR to Revolutionize Medico-Legal Documentation

In a significant move aimed at refining India's criminal justice system, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday unveiled MedLEaPR at the Secretariat, describing it as a ground-breaking initiative in medico-legal documentation.

Gupta elaborated that the Central Government has enacted three new criminal laws necessitating modernized judicial processes. MedLEaPR is set to eliminate delays and discrepancies, thus enhancing justice delivery. By integrating digital tools, it aims to mitigate manual errors and bolster reporting accuracy, ensuring greater transparency and coordination between entities.

The system, developed by the National Informatics Centre (NIC), aligns with new legal frameworks, improving forensic precision, data accuracy, and procedural integrity. It will centralize medico-legal and post-mortem report submissions in a secure, accessible database, significantly improving the efficiency and accountability of judicial procedures in Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)