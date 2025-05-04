BSF Foils Smuggling Attempts: Pistol Parts, Heroin, Drone Seized at Punjab Border
The Border Security Force (BSF) confiscated components of a pistol, a heroin package, and a drone in several coordinated operations along the Punjab border. The recoveries occurred in Ferozepur, Amritsar, and Tarn Taran districts following intelligence inputs, thwarting potential smuggling activities.
- Country:
- India
In a series of coordinated operations executed on Sunday, the Border Security Force (BSF) successfully recovered parts of a pistol, a packet of heroin, and a drone across various locations along the Punjab border. Spanning the districts of Ferozepur, Amritsar, and Tarn Taran, these actions followed actionable intelligence inputs.
An official statement detailed that during morning hours, BSF troops conducted a meticulous search in the Ferozepur district's suspected border area, based on robust intelligence inputs. This operation led to the recovery of a pistol body (without slide) and two magazines from a farmland near the village of Lakha Singh Wala Hither.
In the second development, driven by the BSF intelligence wing's information, troops launched a search operation in Amritsar district. By 12:35 pm, they confiscated a suspected 550-gram heroin packet from a farming field near Mahawa village, wrapped in white cotton cloth with an improvised loop and illuminating strips.
As per the release, a joint operation by BSF and Punjab Police was conducted in Tarn Taran, guided by BSF intelligence inputs. This search led to the recovery of a DJI AIR 3 S drone from a field near Mehdipur village, thwarting yet another smuggling attempt of arms and narcotics through the border. Such swift actions underline the ongoing efforts to combat transnational smuggling activities. (ANI)
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- BSF
- Smuggling
- Punjab Border
- Heroin
- Drone
- Intelligence
- Security
- Arms
- Tarn Taran
- Ferozepur
ALSO READ
JNUSU Elections Halted: Security Concerns and Political Tensions Rise
Easter War in the Skies: Ukrainian Defence vs. Russian Drones
Unrest in Murshidabad: Tensions Rise as Calls for Continued Security Echo
Pakistan and Afghanistan Reset Ties: Key Talks on Security and Trade
Raising Awareness for Antenatal Hydronephrosis: Early Detection and Management