BSF Foils Smuggling Attempts: Pistol Parts, Heroin, Drone Seized at Punjab Border

In a series of coordinated operations executed on Sunday, the Border Security Force (BSF) successfully recovered parts of a pistol, a packet of heroin, and a drone across various locations along the Punjab border. Spanning the districts of Ferozepur, Amritsar, and Tarn Taran, these actions followed actionable intelligence inputs.

An official statement detailed that during morning hours, BSF troops conducted a meticulous search in the Ferozepur district's suspected border area, based on robust intelligence inputs. This operation led to the recovery of a pistol body (without slide) and two magazines from a farmland near the village of Lakha Singh Wala Hither.

In the second development, driven by the BSF intelligence wing's information, troops launched a search operation in Amritsar district. By 12:35 pm, they confiscated a suspected 550-gram heroin packet from a farming field near Mahawa village, wrapped in white cotton cloth with an improvised loop and illuminating strips.

As per the release, a joint operation by BSF and Punjab Police was conducted in Tarn Taran, guided by BSF intelligence inputs. This search led to the recovery of a DJI AIR 3 S drone from a field near Mehdipur village, thwarting yet another smuggling attempt of arms and narcotics through the border. Such swift actions underline the ongoing efforts to combat transnational smuggling activities. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)