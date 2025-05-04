Left Menu

BSF Foils Smuggling Attempts: Pistol Parts, Heroin, Drone Seized at Punjab Border

The Border Security Force (BSF) confiscated components of a pistol, a heroin package, and a drone in several coordinated operations along the Punjab border. The recoveries occurred in Ferozepur, Amritsar, and Tarn Taran districts following intelligence inputs, thwarting potential smuggling activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-05-2025 21:17 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 21:17 IST
BSF Foils Smuggling Attempts: Pistol Parts, Heroin, Drone Seized at Punjab Border
BSF recovers pistol parts, narcotics and drone on border (Photo/X/@BSF_Punjab). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a series of coordinated operations executed on Sunday, the Border Security Force (BSF) successfully recovered parts of a pistol, a packet of heroin, and a drone across various locations along the Punjab border. Spanning the districts of Ferozepur, Amritsar, and Tarn Taran, these actions followed actionable intelligence inputs.

An official statement detailed that during morning hours, BSF troops conducted a meticulous search in the Ferozepur district's suspected border area, based on robust intelligence inputs. This operation led to the recovery of a pistol body (without slide) and two magazines from a farmland near the village of Lakha Singh Wala Hither.

In the second development, driven by the BSF intelligence wing's information, troops launched a search operation in Amritsar district. By 12:35 pm, they confiscated a suspected 550-gram heroin packet from a farming field near Mahawa village, wrapped in white cotton cloth with an improvised loop and illuminating strips.

As per the release, a joint operation by BSF and Punjab Police was conducted in Tarn Taran, guided by BSF intelligence inputs. This search led to the recovery of a DJI AIR 3 S drone from a field near Mehdipur village, thwarting yet another smuggling attempt of arms and narcotics through the border. Such swift actions underline the ongoing efforts to combat transnational smuggling activities. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

 United States
2
Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

 Global
3
Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

 Global
4
Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Informal Settlements: Community-Led Climate Action for Urban Resilience

Beyond the Average: How Aggregated Data Distorts Small Area Poverty Estimates

Transforming Uzbekistan’s Health System: A Roadmap to Universal Coverage by 2030

The Real Price of Care: Inside Brazil’s PADIN Home Visiting Program Cost Structure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025