Yogi Adityanath's Gwalior Visit: A Blend of Matrimonial Merriment and Public Engagement
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath attended a wedding in Gwalior, mingling with political leaders, then addressed public grievances in Lucknow. The CM urged rapid relief efforts following storms, emphasizing medical care, compensation for victims, and infrastructure improvement.
In a colorful gathering in Gwalior, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath joined the wedding celebration of Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar's son, extending well-wishes to the bride and groom amidst a crowd of political dignitaries.
Earlier, in Lucknow, CM Adityanath held a Janata Darshan, actively engaging with the public to address their grievances and ensured them of timely interventions. Concurrently, he has mandated swift relief operations in storm-ravaged areas.
The Chief Minister's Office outlined directives for immediate aid distribution following natural calamities and emphasized the need for assessing crop damage and improving drainage to prevent waterlogging. These measures aim to bolster regional resilience to severe weather impacts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
