Left Menu

Yogi Adityanath's Gwalior Visit: A Blend of Matrimonial Merriment and Public Engagement

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath attended a wedding in Gwalior, mingling with political leaders, then addressed public grievances in Lucknow. The CM urged rapid relief efforts following storms, emphasizing medical care, compensation for victims, and infrastructure improvement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-05-2025 22:36 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 22:36 IST
Yogi Adityanath's Gwalior Visit: A Blend of Matrimonial Merriment and Public Engagement
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath greets Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar at his son's wedding in Gwalior (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a colorful gathering in Gwalior, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath joined the wedding celebration of Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar's son, extending well-wishes to the bride and groom amidst a crowd of political dignitaries.

Earlier, in Lucknow, CM Adityanath held a Janata Darshan, actively engaging with the public to address their grievances and ensured them of timely interventions. Concurrently, he has mandated swift relief operations in storm-ravaged areas.

The Chief Minister's Office outlined directives for immediate aid distribution following natural calamities and emphasized the need for assessing crop damage and improving drainage to prevent waterlogging. These measures aim to bolster regional resilience to severe weather impacts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

 United States
2
Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

 Global
3
Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

 Global
4
Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Informal Settlements: Community-Led Climate Action for Urban Resilience

Beyond the Average: How Aggregated Data Distorts Small Area Poverty Estimates

Transforming Uzbekistan’s Health System: A Roadmap to Universal Coverage by 2030

The Real Price of Care: Inside Brazil’s PADIN Home Visiting Program Cost Structure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025