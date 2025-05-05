NCW Stands Against Trolling of Army Wife Himanshi Narwal Amidst National Grief

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has voiced its support for Himanshi Narwal, wife of Lieutenant Vinay Narwal, a victim of the recent terror attack in Pahalgam. The NCW criticized the online harassment she faced for urging restraint towards Muslims and Kashmiris in the wake of the attack.

Himanshi Narwal's appeal came after the April 22 attack near south Kashmir's Pahalgam, which claimed the lives of 26 people, primarily tourists. Her call was met with a backlash on social media, with critics targeting her based on her ideological stance.

The NCW expressed dismay at the negative reception of Narwal's statement and reiterated the necessity for disagreements to adhere to constitutional norms and foster civil discourse. Referring to the national outrage over Lt. Vinay Narwal's killing, the commission emphasized the value of maintaining dignity and respect for all women, urging for constructive expressions even amidst national grief.

(With inputs from agencies.)