Left Menu

NCW Stands Against Trolling of Army Wife Himanshi Narwal Amidst National Grief

The National Commission for Women supports Himanshi Narwal, wife of slain Lt. Vinay Narwal, amid trolling over her call for tolerance post Pahalgam terror attack. The NCW condemns the social media backlash and emphasizes maintaining civil discourse, stressing the importance of respecting every woman's dignity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2025 08:28 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 08:28 IST
NCW Stands Against Trolling of Army Wife Himanshi Narwal Amidst National Grief
  • Country:
  • India

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has voiced its support for Himanshi Narwal, wife of Lieutenant Vinay Narwal, a victim of the recent terror attack in Pahalgam. The NCW criticized the online harassment she faced for urging restraint towards Muslims and Kashmiris in the wake of the attack.

Himanshi Narwal's appeal came after the April 22 attack near south Kashmir's Pahalgam, which claimed the lives of 26 people, primarily tourists. Her call was met with a backlash on social media, with critics targeting her based on her ideological stance.

The NCW expressed dismay at the negative reception of Narwal's statement and reiterated the necessity for disagreements to adhere to constitutional norms and foster civil discourse. Referring to the national outrage over Lt. Vinay Narwal's killing, the commission emphasized the value of maintaining dignity and respect for all women, urging for constructive expressions even amidst national grief.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

 Global
2
Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

 Australia
3
Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

 Global
4
PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Informal Settlements: Community-Led Climate Action for Urban Resilience

Beyond the Average: How Aggregated Data Distorts Small Area Poverty Estimates

Transforming Uzbekistan’s Health System: A Roadmap to Universal Coverage by 2030

The Real Price of Care: Inside Brazil’s PADIN Home Visiting Program Cost Structure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025