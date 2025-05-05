The Federal Reserve is anticipated to keep its key short-term interest rate unchanged despite political pressure from President Donald Trump and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. They advocate for lowering borrowing costs, citing cooled inflation, whereas the Fed remains cautious amid persistent inflation well above its 2% target.

Trump inaccurately claimed a drop in prices on social media, though grocery costs climbed 0.5% in two of the past three months and gas prices have trended down. The Fed is constrained by tariffs potentially raising prices, hindering immediate rate cuts.

As Wall Street predicts an interest rate cut in July, Fed Chair Jerome Powell indicates patience, wanting evidence to avoid previous mistakes. Meanwhile, the Fed faces additional scrutiny over expensive renovations, furthering pressures from various fronts.

(With inputs from agencies.)