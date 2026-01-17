Trump's Greenland Gambit: Tariffs, Tensions, and Territorial Ambitions

President Donald Trump has intensified international tension by unveiling plans to increase tariffs on certain European countries to push for the U.S. acquisition of Greenland. The announcement, made on his social media platform Truth Social, outlined that initial tariffs would rise to 10% by February 1 and further increase to 25% by June 1, affecting imports from Denmark, Norway, and several other European nations.

Trump cited Greenland's strategic significance and mineral resources as pivotal to U.S. security interests, even suggesting military intervention could be an option. In response, European countries have deployed military personnel to Greenland at Denmark's behest, expressing solidarity against Trump's aggressive stance.

The president's demands have sparked protests in both Denmark and Greenland, demanding autonomy over Greenland's fate. European Union leaders and Britain have criticized Trump's approach, cautioning that such actions could jeopardize the stability of NATO, the transatlantic alliance led by the U.S.

(With inputs from agencies.)