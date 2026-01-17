Trump's Greenland Gambit: Tariffs, Tensions, and Territorial Ambitions
President Trump announced escalating tariffs on European countries until the U.S. can buy Greenland. This move has heightened tensions with European allies, who are sending military support to Greenland. Protests erupted, while some nations warned it could destabilize NATO. Britain and EU countries stand by Denmark.
President Donald Trump has intensified international tension by unveiling plans to increase tariffs on certain European countries to push for the U.S. acquisition of Greenland. The announcement, made on his social media platform Truth Social, outlined that initial tariffs would rise to 10% by February 1 and further increase to 25% by June 1, affecting imports from Denmark, Norway, and several other European nations.
Trump cited Greenland's strategic significance and mineral resources as pivotal to U.S. security interests, even suggesting military intervention could be an option. In response, European countries have deployed military personnel to Greenland at Denmark's behest, expressing solidarity against Trump's aggressive stance.
The president's demands have sparked protests in both Denmark and Greenland, demanding autonomy over Greenland's fate. European Union leaders and Britain have criticized Trump's approach, cautioning that such actions could jeopardize the stability of NATO, the transatlantic alliance led by the U.S.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Starmer Slams U.S. Tariff Threat Over Greenland Amidst NATO Tensions
European Union and Mercosur sign major deal to create one of world's biggest free trade zones after 25 years of talks, reports AP.
UP Dominators Triumph in Pro Wrestling League Clash
NATO’s Commitment: Rutte Discusses Ukraine's Energy Crisis with Zelenskiy
Senators Push USPS to Address Potential Mail-In Ballot Delays Amid Policy Changes