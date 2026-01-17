Left Menu

Trump’s Greenland Gambit: Tariffs and Geopolitical Tensions

U.S. President Donald Trump announced a plan to increase tariffs on several European countries unless an agreement allows the U.S. to purchase Greenland. Starting with 10% tariffs in February, the rates will rise to 25% by June, pressuring nations like Denmark and France for negotiations.

Updated: 17-01-2026 22:05 IST
  • United States

U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Saturday that his administration will impose escalating tariffs on European allies as leverage for negotiations to purchase Greenland. This move marks a significant shift in geopolitical strategies.

In a Truth Social post, Trump declared that tariffs of 10% would be enacted on February 1 for countries including Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, Great Britain, the Netherlands, and Finland. The tariffs are set to increase to 25% by June 1 unless an agreement is reached for the U.S. acquisition of Greenland.

The announcement has stirred diplomatic tensions, as European nations and the international community express concerns over the implications of such a transaction. Nevertheless, the U.S. administration remains firm on using economic pressure to achieve its foreign policy goals.

