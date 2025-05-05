Revamping Andhra Pradesh's Power Sector: A Bold New Era of Reforms

The TDP-led government in Andhra Pradesh is implementing significant changes to its power utilities, recruiting experts from prestigious organizations such as NTPC and SBI in a bid to enhance transparency and operational efficiency, reliable sources indicated.

Upon taking office, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu released a white paper revealing that the state power utilities' total debt had escalated from Rs 62,826 crore in FY 2018-19 to Rs 1,12,422 crore in FY 2023-24, marking a severe decline in performance metrics.

This has prompted a reform with Andhra Pradesh Power Generation Corporation Limited and three distribution companies witnessing an overhaul in management, as 16 director-level professionals have been strategically positioned to drive the rejuvenation of the electricity sector.

