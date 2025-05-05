KC Venugopal Re-appointed Chair of Prestigious Public Accounts Committee

Veteran Congress leader KC Venugopal has been reinstated as the chairperson of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), originally formed on May 1. As one of Parliament's oldest and most prestigious committees, the PAC is reconvened annually to scrutinize government expenditure discussed in Parliament, as specified by the Lok Sabha Secretariat.

The Secretariat elaborated that the Committee also evaluates reports from the Comptroller and Auditor General (C&AG) on multiple facets such as civil services, defence, postal services, railways, and taxation. Included are performance appraisals on centrally sponsored schemes and other subjects chosen by the Committee itself. Reports detailing financial mismanagement, such as irregularities and wastage, are thoroughly reviewed, as is the government's tax administration process.

Since 1967, it has been customary for the Committee to be chaired by a distinguished opposition leader from the Lok Sabha. Esteemed leaders like Prof. NG Ranga, MR Masani, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, and others have guided the Committee. In its first year under the 18th Lok Sabha, the PAC demonstrated exceptional diligence, examining diverse performance appraisal topics alongside standard audit observations from C&AG reports.

(With inputs from agencies.)