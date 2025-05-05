NCERT's New Class 4 EVS Textbook: Bridging Tradition with Modernity

NCERT's new Environmental Studies textbook for Class 4, named 'Our Wondrous World', is a groundbreaking effort integrating traditional Indian Knowledge Systems with modern educational pedagogy. The book aims to deepen young students' connections with India's cultural and heritage diversity by introducing Indigenous practices and language varieties, reflecting the nation's cultural mosaic.

Designed in line with the National Education Policy 2020 and the National Curriculum Framework for School Education 2023, the textbook replaces the earlier version, 'Looking Around'. It features five thematic units: Our Community, Life Around Us, Health and Well-being, Things Around Us, and Our Environment. Each unit captivates young learners with consistent and engaging content, promoting the noble vision of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam—'the world is one family'.

The book also emphasizes the socio-cultural essence of India's diverse landforms. For instance, in Chapter 9, the text explores different geographical areas such as plains, deserts, and coastal regions, demonstrating their influence on local food, clothing, and art. By incorporating modern technology's role, the book presents a seamless blend of traditional and contemporary life, encouraging students to appreciate and navigate cultural diversity effectively.

