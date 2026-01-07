Venezuelan Oil Deal Fuels Tensions After Controversial US Raid

Former President Donald Trump revealed on his social media platform that Venezuela's 'Interim Authorities' would export 30 to 50 million barrels of high-quality oil to the US. This follows a US-led military operation that captured Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro, sparking controversy and leading to casualties among security forces.

The raid, which resulted in the deaths of Venezuelan and Cuban security officers, aimed to extradite Maduro to the US on drug charges. Trump's announcement included future US control over Venezuela's oil policy, provoking dissent from Venezuelan leaders.

The White House plans to meet with oil executives, as Trump counters criticism from Democrats, emphasizing the bipartisan agreement on Maduro's indictment. The oil deal, potentially worth billions, aims to benefit both nations despite ongoing tensions.