Left Menu

Venezuelan Oil Deal Fuels Tensions After Controversial US Raid

Former President Donald Trump announces a deal for Venezuela to supply the US with oil, following a controversial military raid that captured Nicolás Maduro. The operation resulted in numerous casualties and has led to strained relations, with Trump asserting control over Venezuela policy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Caracas | Updated: 07-01-2026 06:33 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 06:33 IST
Venezuelan Oil Deal Fuels Tensions After Controversial US Raid
President Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • Venezuela

Former President Donald Trump revealed on his social media platform that Venezuela's 'Interim Authorities' would export 30 to 50 million barrels of high-quality oil to the US. This follows a US-led military operation that captured Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro, sparking controversy and leading to casualties among security forces.

The raid, which resulted in the deaths of Venezuelan and Cuban security officers, aimed to extradite Maduro to the US on drug charges. Trump's announcement included future US control over Venezuela's oil policy, provoking dissent from Venezuelan leaders.

The White House plans to meet with oil executives, as Trump counters criticism from Democrats, emphasizing the bipartisan agreement on Maduro's indictment. The oil deal, potentially worth billions, aims to benefit both nations despite ongoing tensions.

TRENDING

1
Thyssenkrupp's Strategic Sale: Jindal Steel Eyes Major European Expansion

Thyssenkrupp's Strategic Sale: Jindal Steel Eyes Major European Expansion

 Global
2
Venezuelan Oil Deal Fuels Tensions After Controversial US Raid

Venezuelan Oil Deal Fuels Tensions After Controversial US Raid

 Venezuela
3
Federal Freeze: States Face Child Care Funding Halt

Federal Freeze: States Face Child Care Funding Halt

 Global
4
U.S. to Oversee Venezuelan Oil Turnover

U.S. to Oversee Venezuelan Oil Turnover

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital payments are bringing India’s unbanked into financial system

Weak authentication still threatens smart healthcare systems

One-size-fits-all climate policies fall short across G20

AI beliefs can trigger bias against humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026