Federal Freeze: States Face Child Care Funding Halt
The Trump administration has halted federal child care and family assistance funds to California, Colorado, Illinois, Minnesota, and New York. The Department of Health and Human Services cited significant concerns over fraud and misuse in the programs managed by these states.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2026 06:35 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 06:35 IST
The Trump administration has announced a freeze on certain federal child care and family assistance funds directed to the states of California, Colorado, Illinois, Minnesota, and New York.
According to a statement released by the federal Department of Health and Human Services on Tuesday, this decision stems from serious concerns regarding fraud and misuse of funds in state-administered programs.
The halted funding aims to prompt these states to address and rectify the issues identified by the federal oversight.
- READ MORE ON:
- Trump
- administration
- funding
- child care
- fraud
- misuse
- California
- Colorado
- Illinois
- Minnesota
ALSO READ
Noida Call Center Scam Exposed: 13 Arrested in Insurance Fraud Operation
Rajasthan MLAs Face Scrutiny Over Alleged Fund Misuse
SGPC Stands Firm Amidst Allegations of Sacred 'Saroops' Misuse
Government Cracks Down on X's Misuse of AI for Indecent Content
CEO's Alleged Loan Fraud Unveiled: Waste-to-Energy Project Cast into Doubt