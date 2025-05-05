Left Menu

NHRC Probes Explosive Tragedy: Calls for Justice in Fatal Industrial Accident

The NHRC has taken action after three workers died in an explosion at an explosives factory in Telangana. The incident raises human rights concerns, prompting the NHRC to seek detailed reports from state officials. An investigation is ongoing, with victims' families demanding justice and compensation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-05-2025 20:52 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 20:52 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has intervened following a fatal explosion that claimed the lives of three workers and injured three others at an explosives plant in Telangana's Yadadri Bhongir district. The blast occurred in the propellant mixing unit on April 29, igniting concerns over human rights violations.

In light of the incident, the NHRC has dispatched notices to the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police in Telangana, requesting a comprehensive report within a fortnight. The report should detail the current health status of the injured and the circumstances leading to the tragedy.

The plant, which manufactures explosives for both commercial and government entities, including the DRDO, faced structural devastation due to the explosion. Authorities have identified the deceased as Sandeep, Naresh, and Devi Charan, all Motakondur village residents. An investigation is underway as the bereaved families demand justice and compensation outside the company premises.

