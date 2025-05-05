Justice Kant's Legal Aid Initiative: Revolutionizing Inmate Access to Justice

In a landmark initiative led by Supreme Court Justice Surya Kant, the Supreme Court Legal Services Committee (SCLSC) reviewed progress with Chief Justices of various High Courts and heads of State Legal Services Authorities (SLSAs) in a concerted effort to extend legal aid to inmates across India's penitentiaries.

As the SCLSC launched this campaign on January 10, 2025, more than 4,200 prisoners were identified as beneficiaries of potential legal aid. During a cross-national virtual meeting on April 1, 2025, Justice Kant urged the High Courts to prioritize sending necessary documentation for these inmates, leading to a surge in legal assistance requests.

Justice Kant issued directives to expedite paper submissions and enhance communication through designated nodal officers. This campaign, which aims to facilitate Supreme Court access for eligible inmates, remains a testimony to the judiciary's dedication in providing justice, particularly to the incarcerated population.

(With inputs from agencies.)