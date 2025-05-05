Bain Capital Seeks Major Stake in Manappuram Finance

Bain Capital applied for approval from the Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Monday to acquire a significant share in Manappuram Finance. The acquisition involves a strategic, multi-layered approach.

Bain Capital intends to secure stakes through its affiliates, BC Asia Investments XXV and BC Asia Investments XIV. The proposed transaction comprises four phases, including the subscription to over 9.29 crore equity shares of Manappuram Finance Ltd. Additionally, BC Asia Investments XIV plans to subscribe to approximately 9.29 crore warrants.

This substantial acquisition effort may trigger a mandatory open offer under India's Sebi regulations. The transaction also encapsulates acquiring Manappuram Asset Finance Ltd. Regulatory submission underlines non-overlapping business structures, while portfolio synergies remain within competitive compliance. Bain Capital announced its intent to finalize this deal earlier this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)