Supreme Court Reviews Alleged NEET PG Exam Inequities in 2025 Schedule

The Supreme Court has issued notices to the Central government and relevant medical authorities over concerns of equity in the NEET PG 2025 exam schedule. A plea argues that holding the exam in two shifts could lead to unequal standards, potentially violating constitutional rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-05-2025 21:39 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 21:39 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Monday issued critical notices to the Central government, National Medical Commission, and National Board of Examination, responding to a plea challenging the NEET PG 2025 exam, which proposes two separate shifts. Justice B.R. Gavai's bench scheduled a hearing next week.

United Doctors Front (UDF) seeks a unified exam shift to ensure consistent difficulty levels and evaluation standards, citing potential constitutional violations. The plea argues that different question sets in two shifts introduce variation and inequality among candidates.

Advocate Satyam Singh Rajput highlighted NEET PG 2024's two-shift structure as precedent for unresolved result discrepancies. Concerns about the normalisation process's transparency and assumptions were also raised, indicating flaws that might affect fairness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

