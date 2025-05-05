Delhi Court Acquits 12 in 2020 Riots Case Citing Insufficient Evidence

In a significant verdict, Delhi's Karkardooma Court has acquitted 12 individuals charged with serious offenses, including murder and rioting, during the 2020 North East Delhi riots. The court concluded that the evidence presented was insufficient to establish their participation in the alleged criminal activities.

The case primarily revolved around the murder of Hashim Ali, whose body was discovered alongside two others in a drain on February 27, 2020. Despite eyewitness accounts and circumstantial evidence indicating that the accused were leading a violent mob, the court determined that the evidence fell short of proving their guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

Additional Sessions Judge Pulastya Pramachala underscored the lack of concrete evidence, emphasizing that the charges against the accused persons were not substantiated. The court's decision raises questions about the investigation and the collection of solid evidence. While public witnesses and mobile data analysis suggested a conspiracy to harm Muslims, the lack of verifiable proof led to the acquittal of all involved, prompting further scrutiny of the judicial process in riot cases.

