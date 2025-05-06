Left Menu

Crisis in Pataz: Mining Halted Amid Rising Violence

Mining activities in Peru's Pataz district have been suspended for 30 days following the murder of 13 workers by illegal miners. The government plans to establish a military base and impose a curfew. The region, already under a state of emergency, experiences ongoing violence from criminal gangs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-05-2025 00:02 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 00:02 IST
In a bold move to curb escalating violence, the Peruvian government has suspended mining operations for 30 days in the northern district of Pataz. President Dina Boluarte announced the decision following the brutal murder and kidnapping of 13 gold mine workers by illegal miners.

The government's response includes setting up a military base and implementing a nightly curfew from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. to regain control of the region. President Boluarte emphasized the role of the armed forces in managing areas where the mining company Poderosa operates.

The tragic incident underscores long-standing issues in Pataz, where tens of workers have been killed by criminal gangs since 2020. Peru's mining sector, known for its copper production in the south, faces ongoing challenges due to illegal mining operations in the north.

