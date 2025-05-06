Left Menu

Controversy Sparks Over Digha Temple Naming as 'Jagannath Dham'

Shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati and senior religious figures object to West Bengal's decision to name the Digha temple 'Jagannath Dham,' a title traditionally exclusive to Puri's iconic temple. The controversy results in the removal of 'Dham' from signage, as voices from Odisha applaud the resolution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-05-2025 10:54 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 10:54 IST
Controversy Sparks Over Digha Temple Naming as 'Jagannath Dham'
Shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent discourse on religious nomenclature, Shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati weighed in on the contentious naming of the newly built Digha temple as 'Jagannath Dham,' asserting that such a designation should remain exclusive to the revered 12th-century temple in Puri, Odisha. Speaking to ANI, Saraswati emphasized, 'The word 'dham' should not be used as there is only one 'Dham' of Lord Jagannath, which is in Puri.'

In the wake of these statements, the West Bengal government, under Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, faced pressure to amend the temple's designation. Subsequent to the controversy, 'Dham' was replaced with 'temple' on signage at the location. Daitapati Bhabani Das Mohapatra, a chief servitor of the Puri temple, lauded the change, declaring it a triumph for the 4.5 crore devotees of Lord Jagannath, stating, 'This is the victory of righteousness.'

This renaming incident comes after some leaders, including Shankaracharya, criticized Rahul Gandhi's comments about deities as 'mythological' and called for punishment for those responsible for the Pahalgam terror attack. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, inaugurating the Rs 250 crore temple, reiterated her respect for all religious sites, maintaining, 'We respect the temple in Puri and we also respect Jagannath Dham.' Despite ongoing tensions, she urged for religious tolerance and understanding across communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework promotes digital equity and cultural preservation in Global South

Remote hacks, GPS spoofing, and sensor attacks: AVs face mounting cyber threats

New framework brings enforceable security to autonomous AI agents

AI breakthrough enables robots to master complex skills without detailed motion data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025