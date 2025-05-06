German Bonds See Turbulence Amid Global Debt Sales

In a notable shift, German government bond yields ascended to three-week highs on Tuesday, reflecting a tense market environment as investors anticipate upcoming debt sales from both the United States and Germany. This comes after a significant drop in yields during April when investors flocked to the bond market as a safety net amidst a turbulent selloff of U.S. Treasuries.

Market dynamics have shifted in May, with yields in Germany increasing by 10 basis points, reaching 2.54% on Tuesday, marking their highest since April 14. The financial community's attention centers on Germany's planned reopening of a 30-year bond via syndication, and the United States' scheduled auction of $42 billion in 10-year notes.

Italy's bond yields moved up as well, further enlarging the spread against German debt, at 107 basis points. Market speculations suggest a strong likelihood of a benchmark rate cut by the ECB in June. Furthermore, investors remain vigilant on the release of final euro zone business activity data for April.

(With inputs from agencies.)