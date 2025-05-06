German Bonds See Turbulence Amid Global Debt Sales
German bond yields hit a three-week high as investors prepare for U.S. and German debt sales. After a dip in April, yields rose in May amid recovering risk assets. Focus is on Germany's 30-year bond reopening and U.S. 10-year notes auction, alongside ECB rate cut speculations.
In a notable shift, German government bond yields ascended to three-week highs on Tuesday, reflecting a tense market environment as investors anticipate upcoming debt sales from both the United States and Germany. This comes after a significant drop in yields during April when investors flocked to the bond market as a safety net amidst a turbulent selloff of U.S. Treasuries.
Market dynamics have shifted in May, with yields in Germany increasing by 10 basis points, reaching 2.54% on Tuesday, marking their highest since April 14. The financial community's attention centers on Germany's planned reopening of a 30-year bond via syndication, and the United States' scheduled auction of $42 billion in 10-year notes.
Italy's bond yields moved up as well, further enlarging the spread against German debt, at 107 basis points. Market speculations suggest a strong likelihood of a benchmark rate cut by the ECB in June. Furthermore, investors remain vigilant on the release of final euro zone business activity data for April.
