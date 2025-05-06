Left Menu

CUET-UG 2025: Potential Postponement Looms Amid Logistical Challenges

The National Testing Agency (NTA) may delay the CUET-UG 2025, initially set to start on May 8, due to logistical issues. This major entrance exam, second only to NEET-UG in terms of applicants, plays a pivotal role in university admissions across India, involving over 13 lakh students annually.

A file photo of candidates at a CUET -UG exam centre in New Delhi in May 2024 (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The National Testing Agency (NTA) is contemplating a delay for the Common University Entrance Test for Undergraduate programmes (CUET-UG) 2025, originally slated to commence on May 8. Official sources suggest the potential postponement is due to logistical hurdles.

The CUET-UG, scheduled to run from May 8 to June 1, 2025, is intended to take place across numerous international and domestic centers. It ranks as the country's second-largest entrance exam, succeeding only the NEET-UG in application numbers, with annual registrations topping 13 lakh. This exam is crucial for securing admissions into over 250 universities, including central institutions like Delhi University and Jawaharlal Nehru University.

NTA, the body administering this exam, also orchestrates other critical national tests, including the NEET and the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE), essential for engineering college admissions in India. Given the intense exam season and complex scheduling, executing CUET-UG 2025 as initially intended appears challenging according to NTA officials. (ANI)

