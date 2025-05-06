Left Menu

India Tightens Border and Civil Defence Amid Rising Tensions with Pakistan

As tensions between India and Pakistan rise, authorities emphasize public vigilance in border areas. The Rajasthan Police and the Border Security Force are educating residents near defense sites about potential threats. Additionally, preparations for nationwide mock drills aim to fortify civilian defenses against possible air attacks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-05-2025 13:25 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 13:25 IST
India Tightens Border and Civil Defence Amid Rising Tensions with Pakistan
Jaisalmer SP Sudhir Choudhary (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, the Rajasthan Police, in collaboration with the Border Security Force (BSF), is heightening awareness among residents near defense establishments in border regions. Jaisalmer Superintendent of Police Sudhir Choudhary emphasized the severe consequences for individuals leaking sensitive information to Pakistan for monetary gain. He urged anyone coerced into sharing information to immediately report to authorities.

Simultaneously, preparations are underway for a mock drill, as directed by the Home Ministry, scheduled for May 7. This exercise at the Civil Defence Control Room in Lucknow will focus on simulating responses to air attacks, emphasizing civilian protection. Amarnath Mishra, Chief Warden of Civil Defence, briefed employees on strategies to safeguard citizens and manage crowd control during emergencies.

In line with national directives, Uttar Pradesh's Director General of Police, Prashant Kumar, has ordered mock drills across districts, ensuring civil, police, and disaster management forces are prepared for any emergency. The exercises include operationalizing Air Raid Warning Sirens and training citizens in civil defense techniques to minimize damage during potential threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework fuses AI and blockchain to deliver real-time crop intelligence

Farming’s future rolls in: AI rover breaks ground with real-time crop intelligence

Harnessing the potential of large time series models in hydrology

AI not yet ready for complex real-world water management decisions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025