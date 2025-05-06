India Tightens Border and Civil Defence Amid Rising Tensions with Pakistan

Amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, the Rajasthan Police, in collaboration with the Border Security Force (BSF), is heightening awareness among residents near defense establishments in border regions. Jaisalmer Superintendent of Police Sudhir Choudhary emphasized the severe consequences for individuals leaking sensitive information to Pakistan for monetary gain. He urged anyone coerced into sharing information to immediately report to authorities.

Simultaneously, preparations are underway for a mock drill, as directed by the Home Ministry, scheduled for May 7. This exercise at the Civil Defence Control Room in Lucknow will focus on simulating responses to air attacks, emphasizing civilian protection. Amarnath Mishra, Chief Warden of Civil Defence, briefed employees on strategies to safeguard citizens and manage crowd control during emergencies.

In line with national directives, Uttar Pradesh's Director General of Police, Prashant Kumar, has ordered mock drills across districts, ensuring civil, police, and disaster management forces are prepared for any emergency. The exercises include operationalizing Air Raid Warning Sirens and training citizens in civil defense techniques to minimize damage during potential threats.

