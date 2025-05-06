Tragic Bus Accident in Poonch: 2 Dead, 35 Injured

A tragic bus accident in Poonch district on Tuesday claimed the lives of two individuals and left 35 others injured. Emergency response teams promptly administered first aid at the Mendher Sub-district hospital, authorities confirmed.

Block Medical Officer Mohd Ashfiq reported that while initial treatments were provided, some of the injured require further medical care. 'We have referred a few patients to other facilities for comprehensive treatment,' Ashfiq stated.

Witnesses shared that the bus tragically plunged into a gorge, leading to its complete destruction. Security personnel and local residents swiftly responded, assisting in the evacuation and care of the injured. The area was cordoned off as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)