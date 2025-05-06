Left Menu

Tragic Bus Accident in Poonch: 2 Dead, 35 Injured

A bus accident in Poonch resulted in two fatalities and injured 35 people. The injured received first aid at Mendher's hospital, with some needing further treatment. Security forces and locals assisted in rescue efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-05-2025 15:53 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 15:53 IST
Mohd Ashfiq, Block Medical Officer of Mendher sub-district hospital (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic bus accident in Poonch district on Tuesday claimed the lives of two individuals and left 35 others injured. Emergency response teams promptly administered first aid at the Mendher Sub-district hospital, authorities confirmed.

Block Medical Officer Mohd Ashfiq reported that while initial treatments were provided, some of the injured require further medical care. 'We have referred a few patients to other facilities for comprehensive treatment,' Ashfiq stated.

Witnesses shared that the bus tragically plunged into a gorge, leading to its complete destruction. Security personnel and local residents swiftly responded, assisting in the evacuation and care of the injured. The area was cordoned off as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

