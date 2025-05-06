Maharashtra Celebrates Ahilyabai Holkar's 300th Birth Anniversary with Developmental Initiatives

In a tribute to the indomitable legacy of Ahilyabai Holkar, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis revealed an ambitious program during a press conference held on Tuesday. Commemorating the 300th birth anniversary of the historical figure, the government aims to celebrate her contributions through various initiatives that target community welfare, particularly aiding the Dhangar community.

As a part of these celebrations, a special postal ticket and an official logo will be released in Ahilya Devi's honor. Additionally, infrastructure projects aimed at empowering youth from the Dhangar community are on the anvil, including the construction of hostels for both boys and girls in the cities of Pune and Nashik. Furthermore, a dedicated Industrial Training Institute for girls is planned for establishment at Ahilya Nagar, aiming to foster vocational skills among female students.

The state government also announced that the Ahmednagar district would be renamed after Ahilyabai Holkar, recognizing her as a queen esteemed for her justice and effective governance. Reflecting on her impactful reign, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde emphasized her lasting influence on Indian history. Concurrently, a new agenda, the Namo Shetkari Samman Yojana, was launched to provide financial assistance to the state's farmers, underlining the administration's commitment to inclusive growth. (ANI)

