Paytm Reduces Losses Amid Strategic Cost Management

Paytm, a leading fintech firm under One97 Communications, has reported a significant decrease in its consolidated losses in the fourth quarter of FY 2025. The company posted a loss of Rs 545 crore, attributing the reduction to decreased payment processing expenses and lower employee benefits costs.

The reported figures include a notional loss driven by ESOP-related expenses, with CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma surrendering 2.1 crore shares, subsequently affecting the company's financial outcome. Excluding these one-time charges, Paytm's adjusted loss was Rs 23 crore for the quarter.

Operational revenue dropped 15.7% to Rs 1,911.5 crore amidst declining employee costs and strategic use of artificial intelligence. Despite the challenges, the firm saw its gross merchandise value rise 19% year-over-year, indicating resilient underlying business fundamentals.

