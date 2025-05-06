Aadhar Housing Finance Boosts Q4 Profit by 21%; AUM Grows Significantly
Aadhar Housing Finance announced a 21% increase in net profit for Q4 2024-25 to Rs 245 crore. Total income rose to Rs 834 crore, and expenses increased to Rs 517 crore. Gross NPA declined slightly to 1.05%. The board appointed Raj Vikash Verma as an independent director.
Aadhar Housing Finance marked a significant financial milestone by reporting a 21% increase in net profit, reaching Rs 245 crore in the fourth quarter of 2024-25. This is a notable rise from the Rs 202 crore profit recorded in the same quarter the previous year.
According to a regulatory filing, the company's total income surged to Rs 834 crore, up from Rs 692 crore year-on-year, driven by a rise in interest income to Rs 722 crore. Meanwhile, total expenses also saw an uptick, reaching Rs 517 crore compared to Rs 433 crore in the previous year.
In addition to financial growth, the firm's asset quality improved with gross non-performing assets declining slightly to 1.05%. The company's Asset Under Management (AUM) expanded by 21%, totalling Rs 25,531 crore by the end of March 31, 2025. Furthermore, industry veteran Raj Vikash Verma has been appointed as an independent director, bringing with him extensive experience in housing finance policy-making.
