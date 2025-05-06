Left Menu

Emergency Declared at Delhi Airport as Fumes Fill Aeroflot Cabin

A full emergency was declared at Delhi's IGI Airport after fumes were detected inside an Aeroflot flight's cabin. The flight, travelling from Bangkok to Moscow, safely landed with 425 passengers. A safety inspection is underway following the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-05-2025 19:37 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 19:37 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A full emergency was declared at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport after fumes were reported inside the cabin of an Aeroflot flight traveling from Bangkok to Moscow. Airport sources confirmed the incident, which led to an emergency landing request by the flight crew.

The crew detected the fumes around 3:50 pm and immediately alerted air traffic control, prompting swift action to facilitate a safe landing for the plane, which was carrying 425 passengers. The aircraft landed without incident, ensuring passenger safety.

Emergency protocols were activated, and a thorough safety inspection of the aircraft is in progress. Authorities are yet to release further details regarding the cause of the fumes. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

