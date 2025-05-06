EU Imposes Levy on Russian Nuclear Fuel

The European Union is set to implement a levy on Russian nuclear fuel imports, a decision announced by EU Energy Commissioner Dan Jorgensen on Tuesday. This move underscores the EU's continuing efforts to diversify its energy sources away from Russian dependency.

Addressing ongoing geopolitical tensions, Jorgensen emphasized that even a hypothetical peace between Ukraine and Russia wouldn't alter the EU's strategic stance on energy independence. "It would not be sensible for the European Union to become reliant on Russian energy again," he stated.

The levy reflects broader EU policies aimed at reducing reliance on Russian energy and pushing for a more autonomous energy infrastructure. This development signifies a significant step in EU energy policy, the ramifications of which could echo across the global energy sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)