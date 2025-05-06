Trump's Pharma Tariffs Roil Wall Street: A Red Day for Major Indexes

Wall Street's key indices experienced declines on Tuesday following President Donald Trump's declaration of imminent pharmaceutical tariffs, renewing trade war concerns among investors.

Shares in major pharmaceutical companies, such as Eli Lilly and Merck, slipped due to the announcement, overshadowing optimism surrounding Trump's initiatives aimed at reducing pharmaceutical manufacturing plant approval times.

The uncertainty over tariffs has prompted businesses, such as Ford, to suspend forecasts and proceed cautiously, reflecting broader market nervousness amid unclear trade negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)