Euronext has unveiled measures to promote investment in Europe's defense sector, including facilitating listings and swift bond launches. The initiative is a response to calls for reduced reliance on U.S. armaments following criticisms from former President Donald Trump regarding European security expenditures.

The exchange operator redefines ESG to focus on Energy, Security, and Geostrategy, pledging to revise ESG indexes to limit defense company exclusions. It aims to align with regulatory guidance restricting controversial weapon designations solely to armaments prohibited by international treaties.

While Euronext plans to pursue defense IPOs through its upcoming IPOready Defence program, some analysts doubt its effectiveness, noting that market forces ultimately determine IPO success. European leaders emphasize increased military investment in response to geopolitical shifts.

(With inputs from agencies.)