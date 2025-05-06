Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Groom-to-Be Dies in Road Accident Hours Before Wedding

Just hours before his wedding, 25-year-old Yogendra Kumar tragically died in a road accident in Rampur district. While returning from a gurdwara, he was struck by a dumper and died instantly. His family and the bride-to-be's household in Moradabad have been left in deep mourning.

Yogendra Kumar
  • Country:
  • India

A tragedy unfolded in Rampur district as a 25-year-old groom-to-be, Yogendra Kumar, died in a road accident hours before his wedding. The heartbreaking incident occurred while he was returning from a gurdwara on his motorcycle.

Police reported that Kumar was struck by a dumper on the Sarkathal-Dadhiyal road, leading to his instantaneous death. The accident has led the authorities to launch a search for the vehicle involved, as confirmed by Rampur Superintendent of Police (SP) Vidya Sagar Mishra.

The tragic news rippled through two families, turning anticipated wedding celebrations into a period of mourning. Yogendra's brother, Devaraj Singh, described the devastating turn of events and called for justice. This incident follows another pre-wedding tragedy just days prior in the Budaun district.

(With inputs from agencies.)

