Tragedy Strikes: Groom-to-Be Dies in Road Accident Hours Before Wedding

A tragedy unfolded in Rampur district as a 25-year-old groom-to-be, Yogendra Kumar, died in a road accident hours before his wedding. The heartbreaking incident occurred while he was returning from a gurdwara on his motorcycle.

Police reported that Kumar was struck by a dumper on the Sarkathal-Dadhiyal road, leading to his instantaneous death. The accident has led the authorities to launch a search for the vehicle involved, as confirmed by Rampur Superintendent of Police (SP) Vidya Sagar Mishra.

The tragic news rippled through two families, turning anticipated wedding celebrations into a period of mourning. Yogendra's brother, Devaraj Singh, described the devastating turn of events and called for justice. This incident follows another pre-wedding tragedy just days prior in the Budaun district.

