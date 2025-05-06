Left Menu

Piramal Enterprises Navigates Financial Transition with Ambitious Growth Plans

Piramal Enterprises reported a 25% decline in its profit for the March quarter, though revenues increased. The company plans significant growth in assets under management by FY26. Chairman Ajay Piramal highlighted a recent business transition and an upcoming merger, foreseeing continued growth in the financial services sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 06-05-2025 20:50 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 20:50 IST
Piramal Enterprises Navigates Financial Transition with Ambitious Growth Plans
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Piramal Enterprises reported a 25% decline in consolidated profit to Rs 102 crore for the March quarter, compared to Rs 137 crore during the same period last year. However, the financial services company saw a year-over-year rise in revenue from operations to Rs 2,854 crore from Rs 2,473 crore.

Despite the profit fall, Piramal noted a 17% growth in assets under management during the fiscal year and aims to accelerate this growth to 25% by FY26. Under a strategic shift towards retail assets, small ticket loans now represent 80% of their share, with plans to reach 85%.

Chairman Ajay Piramal announced the completion of a transition phase and revealed plans to triple consolidated profit to Rs 1,500 crore for FY26. Awaiting approval is a significant merger with its subsidiary, a move expected to transform their business platform within five months.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wearable tech and AI unite to predict critical patient illness hours before onset

AI visualization bias: Generative models reinforce gender, age and racial bias in outputs

New black-box method exposes AI-generated images without internal access

Why people resist AI in public administration?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025