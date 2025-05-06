Piramal Enterprises Navigates Financial Transition with Ambitious Growth Plans
Piramal Enterprises reported a 25% decline in its profit for the March quarter, though revenues increased. The company plans significant growth in assets under management by FY26. Chairman Ajay Piramal highlighted a recent business transition and an upcoming merger, foreseeing continued growth in the financial services sector.
- Country:
- India
Piramal Enterprises reported a 25% decline in consolidated profit to Rs 102 crore for the March quarter, compared to Rs 137 crore during the same period last year. However, the financial services company saw a year-over-year rise in revenue from operations to Rs 2,854 crore from Rs 2,473 crore.
Despite the profit fall, Piramal noted a 17% growth in assets under management during the fiscal year and aims to accelerate this growth to 25% by FY26. Under a strategic shift towards retail assets, small ticket loans now represent 80% of their share, with plans to reach 85%.
Chairman Ajay Piramal announced the completion of a transition phase and revealed plans to triple consolidated profit to Rs 1,500 crore for FY26. Awaiting approval is a significant merger with its subsidiary, a move expected to transform their business platform within five months.
