Wall Street Cautious Amid Tariff Uncertainty and Fed Meeting

On Tuesday, Wall Street's main indexes saw a decline as investors grappled with the uncertainties surrounding President Donald Trump's tariffs, along with anticipation for the Federal Reserve's upcoming interest rate decision.

In actions that have impacted global financial markets, Trump signaled impending pharma tariffs, causing a drop in shares of major companies like Eli Lilly, Merck, and Pfizer. However, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent's remarks on possible trade agreements offered some market optimism.

With the Federal Reserve meeting beginning, insights from policymakers are in focus as traders foresee a potential rate cut in July. While the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq experienced downturns, the healthcare sector suffered significantly. Despite broader uncertainty, Constellation Energy's earnings provided positive news for the utilities sector.

