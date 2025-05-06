Left Menu

Wall Street Cautious Amid Tariff Uncertainty and Fed Meeting

Wall Street's indexes dipped as investors navigated U.S. tariff uncertainties and awaited the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision. Pharma companies faced declines after Trump's tariff announcement. Despite short-term losses, Treasury hints at potential trade agreements. Fed meeting insights are eagerly awaited, impacting market fluctuations.

On Tuesday, Wall Street's main indexes saw a decline as investors grappled with the uncertainties surrounding President Donald Trump's tariffs, along with anticipation for the Federal Reserve's upcoming interest rate decision.

In actions that have impacted global financial markets, Trump signaled impending pharma tariffs, causing a drop in shares of major companies like Eli Lilly, Merck, and Pfizer. However, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent's remarks on possible trade agreements offered some market optimism.

With the Federal Reserve meeting beginning, insights from policymakers are in focus as traders foresee a potential rate cut in July. While the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq experienced downturns, the healthcare sector suffered significantly. Despite broader uncertainty, Constellation Energy's earnings provided positive news for the utilities sector.

