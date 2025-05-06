Record U.S. Trade Deficit Amid Tariff Wars

The United States faced a record-breaking trade deficit in March as imports surged ahead of President Donald Trump's tariff implementation. The U.S. Commerce Department revealed that the deficit reached $140.5 billion, a result of the administration's aggressive trade policies.

Goods imports climbed to new heights, notably from countries like Mexico and Vietnam. In contrast, imports from China were at their lowest in five years, impacted by tariffs soaring to 145% on Chinese products. The trade tensions have sparked a full-fledged trade war with Beijing, challenging global economic stability.

Despite expectations of an import slowdown, the front-loading of goods to circumvent tariffs continued, contributing to the deficit. While exports rose slightly, the impact of reduced Chinese imports and reciprocal tariffs has economists worried about potential GDP rebounds in the upcoming quarters.

