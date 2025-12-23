Rethinking India's GDP Estimation: A Call for Change
Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran addresses misconceptions about India's GDP estimation methods, emphasizing the need for maturity in evaluating economic data. He highlights the bias towards questioning domestic methodologies, urging stakeholders to recognize the limitations of all estimation methods and align with international practices for comparability.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2025 17:37 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 17:37 IST
- Country:
- India
V Anantha Nageswaran, the Chief Economic Advisor, has called for an end to the unwarranted criticisms targeting India's GDP estimation methods.
Speaking at a consultative workshop in the national capital, he urged stakeholders to recognize that all methodologies have limitations, and questioning India's approach exclusively is unfounded.
Nageswaran emphasized the need for maturity in evaluating economic data and highlighted the importance of international alignment for the sake of comparability.
(With inputs from agencies.)