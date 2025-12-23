Rethinking India's GDP Estimation: A Call for Change

V Anantha Nageswaran, the Chief Economic Advisor, has called for an end to the unwarranted criticisms targeting India's GDP estimation methods.

Speaking at a consultative workshop in the national capital, he urged stakeholders to recognize that all methodologies have limitations, and questioning India's approach exclusively is unfounded.

Nageswaran emphasized the need for maturity in evaluating economic data and highlighted the importance of international alignment for the sake of comparability.

(With inputs from agencies.)