Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh CM Tightens Grip on Law and Order

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav mandates strict action against crime, especially those involving women and cybercrimes. During a review meeting, he emphasizes the involvement of educational institutions in identifying anti-social activities and urges police officers to provide progress on the new criminal laws aimed at enhancing India's judicial system.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-05-2025 22:38 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 22:38 IST
Madhya Pradesh CM Tightens Grip on Law and Order
MP CM Mohan Yadav holding the meeting (Photo/ X @CMMadhyaPradesh). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav intensified efforts to combat crime across the state, emphasizing stringent action against general offenses, particularly those involving women. At a recent review meeting held at Samatva Bhavan in Bhopal, CM Yadav directed strict enforcement against lawbreakers and issued a stern warning to police officers, cautioning that failure to act effectively would result in reassignments away from field postings.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the need for increased vigilance in educational institutions. He called on school and college teachers to promptly report any anti-social activities to local police authorities. Youths involved in harassment cases, CM Yadav insisted, should face severe legal consequences with no tolerance for leniency at the institutional level. The meeting stressed taking robust action against cybercriminals as well.

During the conference, CM Yadav addressed Superintendents of Police and senior officials via video link, demanding regular progress reports on their actions. He also reviewed the status of newly implemented criminal laws, including Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita 2023, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita 2023, and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam 2023, which aim to modernize India's legal framework in tackling cybercrime and organized crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wearable tech and AI unite to predict critical patient illness hours before onset

AI visualization bias: Generative models reinforce gender, age and racial bias in outputs

New black-box method exposes AI-generated images without internal access

Why people resist AI in public administration?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025