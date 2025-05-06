Madhya Pradesh CM Tightens Grip on Law and Order

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav intensified efforts to combat crime across the state, emphasizing stringent action against general offenses, particularly those involving women. At a recent review meeting held at Samatva Bhavan in Bhopal, CM Yadav directed strict enforcement against lawbreakers and issued a stern warning to police officers, cautioning that failure to act effectively would result in reassignments away from field postings.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the need for increased vigilance in educational institutions. He called on school and college teachers to promptly report any anti-social activities to local police authorities. Youths involved in harassment cases, CM Yadav insisted, should face severe legal consequences with no tolerance for leniency at the institutional level. The meeting stressed taking robust action against cybercriminals as well.

During the conference, CM Yadav addressed Superintendents of Police and senior officials via video link, demanding regular progress reports on their actions. He also reviewed the status of newly implemented criminal laws, including Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita 2023, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita 2023, and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam 2023, which aim to modernize India's legal framework in tackling cybercrime and organized crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)